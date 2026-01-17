Newsmax Ghoul Defends ICE Tear Gassing A 6-Month-Old Baby

There's a place in hell waiting for people like Carl Higbie.

Higbie defended the indefensible on his show this Friday after a 6-month-old was tear gassed by Trump's ICE thugs in Minneapolis:

A couple and their six children say they were trapped inside their vehicle in the Twin Cities when a tear gas canister exploded underneath them during an interaction with ICE officers.

Shawn and Destiny Jackson have an 11- and 7-year-old, 4-year-old twins, a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old baby boy. They were on their way home from basketball practice when they were caught between protesters and ICE agents.

"They stopped at my car, and they proceeded to yell in and said, 'Get out of here.' Well, they used profanity. And my husband screamed and said, 'We're trying,'" Destiny Jackson said.

The couple stayed calm, they said, while ICE agents ramped up their demands.

"They said it again, and we said, 'We're trying, if you guys will move.' And of course, everybody saying what happened with Renee, you know, we weren't going to pull off while they were right there. That's what we were trying to avoid," Destiny Jackson said.

She said the agents walked to the back of their vehicle and released a canister of tear gas under their vehicle.



"Within seconds, there was a big boom and our car was up in the air and we slammed down and all of our airbags deployed and all of our doors locked. And tear gas just started forming, a ball of gas just started forming around the car," Destiny Jackson said.

When the tear gas was released, Destiny Jackson says panic set in.

"I managed to feel around and open up everybody's, like, I unlocked everybody's door and I hopped out, and I just started pulling as many kids as I could out," she said.