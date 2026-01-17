Newsmax Ghoul Defends ICE Tear Gassing A 6-Month-Old Baby

There's a place in hell waiting for people like Carl Higbie.
Higbie defended the indefensible on his show this Friday after a 6-month-old was tear gassed by Trump's ICE thugs in Minneapolis:
A couple and their six children say they were trapped inside their vehicle in the Twin Cities when a tear gas canister exploded underneath them during an interaction with ICE officers.
Shawn and Destiny Jackson have an 11- and 7-year-old, 4-year-old twins, a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old baby boy. They were on their way home from basketball practice when they were caught between protesters and ICE agents.
"They stopped at my car, and they proceeded to yell in and said, 'Get out of here.' Well, they used profanity. And my husband screamed and said, 'We're trying,'" Destiny Jackson said.
The couple stayed calm, they said, while ICE agents ramped up their demands.
"They said it again, and we said, 'We're trying, if you guys will move.' And of course, everybody saying what happened with Renee, you know, we weren't going to pull off while they were right there. That's what we were trying to avoid," Destiny Jackson said.
She said the agents walked to the back of their vehicle and released a canister of tear gas under their vehicle.
"Within seconds, there was a big boom and our car was up in the air and we slammed down and all of our airbags deployed and all of our doors locked. And tear gas just started forming, a ball of gas just started forming around the car," Destiny Jackson said.
When the tear gas was released, Destiny Jackson says panic set in.
"I managed to feel around and open up everybody's, like, I unlocked everybody's door and I hopped out, and I just started pulling as many kids as I could out," she said.
Here's how Higbie distorted what happened to the lemmings that watch his network:
CARL HIGBIE (HOST): And to counter that, though, the liberal media is trying to go out and tell, like the most insane thing — like, here, about this six-month-old who unfortunately got tear gassed by ICE. Well, like, that sucks. But why was the six-month-old, even exposed or near tear gas in the first place? Huh?
I mean, this has become such a problem that people are using their children as political pawns that DHS had to tweet this out. We told you about this other day. Do not bring your baby to a violent riot. The fact that you have to tell someone that — you should be — your kids should be taken away from you. But that baby was exposed to tear gas because the mob — baby was in the mob in a car — the mob was attacking the ICE agents.
They didn't aim the tear gas. They weren't like, hey, check out that six month-old. Let me shoot him in the face. Not at all. That's not at all what happened. They were aiming at the crowd where, for some reason, the car with this six month-old was. Now, if the crowd — I don't know. And I'm just spitballing ideas here — If they listened to law enforcement, no one would have gotten shot with tear gas.
Also showing stuff like this. Kids skipping school to protest ICE turns into violent mosh pits and all this stuff. Here the kids are just piling out of classes like, hey, no, no, they should probably not be in class at all. It's just unbelievable. The only reason that kids would protest ICE because they were taught to protest ICE by liberal teachers in Tim Walz's school districts.
Apparently DHS deleted their tweet defending this criminality: