Rick Scott Supports The Filibuster - Except When Republicans Are In The Majority

CNN host Kaitlin Collins turned Sen. Rick Scott's interview on its head, making him babble nonsense when she reminded the Senator from Florida that he supported the filibuster when Republicans were in the minority in the Senate.

During a discussion on the war in Iran, CNN host Kaitlin Collins asked Sen. Rick Scott why the Senate doesn't vote on the War Powers resolution.

Sen. Scott made a specious argument when he attacked the Democrats for only voting on what they want to vote on.

SCOTT: I'll be glad to vote. I have no problem voting. But, but let's put it in perspective here. We don't get to vote here in the Senate. I mean, the Democrats, the Democrats block all, block all the votes. Only, they will get to vote on things they want to vote on.

Democrats are exercising their constitutional rights by voting for what they agree with and using the silent filibuster.



"In 1917, the Senate passed Rule XXII, or the cloture rule, which made it possible to break a filibuster with a two-thirds majority. In 1975, the Senate reduced the requirement to 60 votes, which has effectively become the minimum needed to pass a law through regular procedures."

Isn't that the American way?

Sen. Scott then stepped into quicksand when he continued to blather on.

SCOTT: They use this 60-day, this 60-vote threshold, the filibuster, which I think we ought to get rid of, all right, to block all the votes. COLLINS: Just for a moment, since you mentioned the filibuster and you said you should get rid of it, when Republicans were in the minority, you, you described it as repeatedly defended as vital and necessary to protect minority parties' rights. You said, including by Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and even Senator Schumer. Why do you have a different position now that Republicans are in the majority? SCOTT: Well, then, let's do the filibuster, but it means you talk. I mean, what we're, we're not making people talk. The filibuster was set up. So I'm fine with it, if we were gonna do the real filibuster, where people have to talk, the filibuster was used to say, we're gonna have a conversation, and then at some point, once we're done, we vote. I'm, I'm fine with that, but we don't make people talk. So if we're not gonna make people talk, let's get rid of it.

Sen. Scott is a hypocritical hack.

Caught in a lie by the smarter Collins, Rick Scott's only recourse was to ignore 50% of the Senate rules that have been on the books since 1917 as justification for his flip-flopping on supporting the filibuster.