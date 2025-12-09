Honduran AG Issues International Arrest Warrant For Pardoned Prez

Well, here's a silver lining in the MAGA hellscape! Always nice to see someone throw a monkey wrench into the Trumpian sideshow. Via The New York Times:

The Honduran attorney general announced Monday night that he had issued an international arrest warrant for the country’s former president, Juan Orlando Hernández, who was recently pardoned by President Trump and released from a federal prison in the United States.

In a social media post, Attorney General Johel Antonio Zelaya Alvarez said that he had instructed government agencies and Interpol to execute the warrant against Mr. Hernández on charges of money laundering and fraud connected to a case involving his first presidential campaign more than a decade ago.

“We have been wounded by the tentacles of corruption and by the criminal networks that have deeply scarred the life of our country,” Mr. Zelaya said in announcing the warrant on X.

The charges that Mr. Hernández faces in Honduras stem from what is known as the Pandora Case. Prosecutors say that between 2010 and 2013, a corrupt network of lawmakers and others diverted public funds through private foundations, then funneled those funds into political campaigns — including Mr. Hernández’s 2013 campaign.