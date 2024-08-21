Don Jr: Migrants Will Illegally Vote By Checking A Box

Donald Trump Junior has become so unmoored by the rise of Kamala Harris that he is now claiming migrants can illegally vote by just checking a box.

The MAGA cult is coming apart at the seams, and their only option is to demonize and fearmonger migrants as much as possible while lobbing racial and misogynistic attacks against the Vice President.

Junior shows his cards during his Triggered podcast on Rumble.

In this rant, Junior starts by lying about Harris' proposal to give 25K to first-time home buyers, that JD Vance claimed it was for "illegals."

That's a bald-faced lie, but lying is what the Trump camp does.

DON JR: You guessed it, folks, illegals that they're letting into the country would be able to get $25,000 boost to help buy their first home, and you, the great citizens and taxpayers of America, have the privilege of paying for that. (Lie) Your children will get to pay back that debt for probably centuries to come. You can get the money without citizenship. That's according to her campaign. (Lie) That's why they are, frankly, registering them to vote and giving driver's license. I spoke to Ken Paxton this weekend, he's talking about they're setting up registries for all the illegals that are coming out. When they get their DMV license, they can do it. They can't legally do it, but they check a box and they say they think they're fine to vote as long as they think they're okay. It's not really illegal. No one's gonna enforce it. They wanna make sure they neuter anyone who would actually check those voter rolls or confirm those citizenships, so they're not allowed to do it, but they will. I wouldn't expect Kamala Harris to release more ideas.

Migrants can't vote by checking a box because they "believe" it's legal. What a sad sack of a liar.

The AP: "Investigations show that noncitizen voting is exceedingly rare. For example, a Georgia audit of its voter rolls conducted in 2022 found fewer than 2,000 instances of noncitizens attempting to register to vote over the last 25 years, none of which succeeded. Millions of new Georgia voters registered during that time period."

Screech away, jerk. Your voter fraud lie-crying won't help your daddy win.