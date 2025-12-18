Charlie Kirk Wine, And Indiana Tells Trump Buh-Bye!

Yes, we had to discuss the requisite stories of Pete Hegseth, Pirate of the Caribbean, Donald Trump getting better sleep during meetings than Mel Brooks’ 2000 year old man—and Trump prostrating himself before Vlad Putin.

Lawrence followed with something darker: The Heritage Foundation openly threatening the state of Indiana after Republicans there refused to ram through extreme-gerrymandered maps. Roads, funding, military bases—basically a mob boss ransom note, but on pretty letterhead. And then Dana dropped the hammer.

Her story—about the grotesque martyrdom-industrial complex springing up around Charlie Kirk, including a literal bottle of “I Am Charlie Kirk” red wine—wasn’t just absurd. It was revealing.

The instant myth-making. The guilt-free—even eager—monetization of death. The way propaganda is packaged, sold, and distributed by a deeply, morally-damaged right wing media complex, and swallowed whole by so many of its viewers, readers and clickers.

Unles we invest in mental health, teach folks how to avoid disinformation in their news diet, and more, we have our work very much cut out for us. Watch the video and read the rest of the piece!