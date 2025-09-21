Kash Patel: The Keystone Cop Choking Our Republic

It'd be difficult to imagine a man less suited to run a federal agency... If justice is blind, Patel seems determined to gouge out its remaining eye —even if both of his can’t seem to focus on the problem. But we should not be surprised with what we know about him...
By Cliff SchecterSeptember 22, 2025

Kash Patel, creepy-eyed, Trump ass-smoocher, is just going for it. He's: Attacking free speech on the Left post-Charlie Kirk, trying to prosecute Trump enemies, blocking for Trump on Epstein. Quite a body of work. Here is perhaps David Shuster's most comprehensive takedown ever. You'll wanna read it all. But a taste:

Donald Trump's long produced sycophants of such stupendous mediocrity one marvels not merely at their survival, but their ongoing power. Kashyap Patel, Trump’s FBI Director, is the latest example. It'd be difficult to imagine a man less suited to run a federal agency—unless one's glimpsed at the rest of Trump's Cabinet, which increasingly resembles a low-class variety show curated by Steve Bannon after three bourbons.

If justice is blind, Patel seems determined to gouge out its remaining eye—even if both of his can’t seem to focus on the problem. But we should not be surprised. Patel's the same man whose first order of business as FBI Director was to fire agents whose primary sin was doggedly investigating two things that inflame Trump: the Jan 6 insurrection and Russia’s curious fondness for the 2016 GOP Presidential nominee.

There's more. Much more. Watch our video above on the free speech attacks, and read the rest of the piece! Also, please don't forget to subscribe. With the Jimmy Kimmel firing, and RW Trumpers close to taking over Tiktok domestically, we'll increasingly only have independent media to share anything resembling truth.

