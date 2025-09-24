Are Democrats A Letter-Writing Society Or Opposition To Fascism?

Because, seriously, can anyone in our leadership/majority of our electeds play this game? So...How the f*ck do all but 58 House Dems vote for a day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk??
By Cliff SchecterSeptember 24, 2025

In 1963, all-time great journalist Jimmy Breslin wrote a book about the first season of the NY Mets. The Mets had gone 40-120, winning 25% of their games, setting a modern record for futility not broken til last season.

The name of Breslin’s book is Can't Anybody Here Play This Game? This has me thinking about DC Democrats. B/c, seriously, can anyone in our leadership/majority of our electeds play this game? We, in theory, oppose a fascist force in the person—or oviparous animal—of everyone’s favorite piss-cotton-candy-haired, girdle-turtle with the crapper decorated by our most sensitive secrets. Ya know, Trump.

And the GOP's been demeaning and dehumanizing Dems at least since Pat Buchanan’s 1992 speech at the RNC. It's been turned up to 11--or 1100--ever since Trump came on the scene. There's been plenty of time to learn. So how the f*ck do all but 58 House Dems vote for a day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk??

Watch the video, a great discussion on how Dems must fight back against attacks on our free speech. And read the rest of this Substack and don't forget to subscribe!

