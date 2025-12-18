C&L's 2025 End Of Year Fundraiser

We really need your help, bigly!
By John AmatoDecember 18, 2025

We've been working hard here at C&L to bring you the best stories, videos galore, live streams, and up-to-date accurate information here every day. That's during normal business.

Our day begins at 5 AM every day and ends at 8 PM. That's 16 hours of stories written and videos cut every day, in addition to live streams curated and posted. That's during normal business.

With Trump in office, it's been insane. Unlike that jackass, we actually don't get enough sleep.

And we don't shitpost at 3 AM. It's a labor of love, but it isn't free.

Thank you for all you do, and especially for being a part of our community. It is because of you that C&L remains one of the last independent sites covering progressive politics in spite of Google and Facebook's best efforts to put us under.

Wingnut-controlled social media has done its best to shut us down and destroy our revenue streams. That's why we've lowered the ad free subscription service for and end of year year sale to $49.99.

We need as many people as possible to sign up. This year's been been particularly bad overall, but we continue to fight and claw, and write every day.

My own predicament after the wildfires has not helped us either. We really need your help. Also, please consider donating $25 or more through PayPal or Kindest if you can. Every dollar contributes to maintaining independent, progressive journalism that holds power accountable.

A year long ad-free subscription would be awesome, especially since we are forced to host ads.

And you can subscribe here:

Or you can make a straight donation via PayPal or Kindest.

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
2708 Wilshire Blvd.
#148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

