The President Is A Liar. You Depend On C&L For The Truth

We don't pretend with words like "falsehood" and "untruth." He lies. All the time.
By Frances LangumSeptember 9, 2025

Every single day, Trump floods America with deliberate falsehoods. He clearly lied to his own vice-president about the Epstein birthday card. And he lied to everyone else, too.

Every press conference, every rally, every social media post—a torrent of lies designed to confuse, manipulate, and control you.

While mainstream media "both-sides" his deceptions, we call them what they are: LIES.

Trump lies about the economy while enriching his cronies. He lies about immigration while separating families. He lies about elections while undermining democracy itself. He lies about everything—because lying is his weapon of choice against the American people.

Corporate media won't say it plainly. We will.

At Crooks and Liars, we don't skirt the truth with euphemisms like "falsehoods" or "misleading statements." When the President lies, we say he's lying. When his administration spreads propaganda, we expose it. When the media enables his deception, we call them out, too.

This is precisely why they're trying to silence us.

Facebook banned us for 18 months. Social media algorithms bury our content. The establishment pretends that independent journalism doesn't matter. They want you confused, overwhelmed, and unable to distinguish truth from fiction.

But you've found us. And you know the difference.

You come to Crooks and Liars because you need the truth—no matter how uncomfortable, no matter who it offends, no matter what it costs us.

That truth-telling comes at a price. Without corporate backing or billionaire donors, we survive only with support from readers like you who refuse to accept a world where lies go unchallenged.

Your $25+ donation today isn't just supporting journalism—it's funding the truth in an age of lies. Thank you for standing up for the truth with your subscription or donation.

