McEnany: Trump Won't Address Nation Because 'Antifa'

Kayleigh McEnany joined her usual morning stomping grounds, the state-sponsored TV show known as Fox and Friends to promote the Trump's latest imaginary foe.

The national response to the police lynching of George Lloyd has left Trump speechless on how to deal with protests. So he increases his attacks on the minority communities while promoting violent law enforcement tactics, both against protestors and yes, reporters.

In her almost 8-minute appearance on the Fox News' morning program, Kayleigh repeatedly used the amorphous "Antifa" as a MacGuffin to blunt Trump's cowardice, as he retreated to the White House bunker when protesters gathered outside the White House.

His refusal to address the explosive situation in a presidential manner explains everything you need to know about him.

Philip Rucker of the Washington Post reported over the weekend that instead of acting like a leader of the United States, Trump acted like Nero did and played his Twitter music as Rome burned.

President Trump stayed safely ensconced inside and had nothing to say, besides tweeting fuel on the fire.

Trump's advisors calculated that since Trump had nothing new to say or any new policies to announce, anything that might help calm the tensions escalating around the country (yeah), they advised him to remain silent.

But they forget to tell him to stop tweeting out violent solutions. His instinct is to go full Bull Connor and turn fire-hoses on children.

Again no leadership from the White House except to expand the chaos.

Steve Doocy told Trump's new campaign spokesperson press secretary that this is a time America usually look to our leaders to help the situation and to try and fix it.

Kayleigh replied that Trump believes we need law enforcement to crack down on the protesters and promoted the lame idea that he's the "law and order president" while he cowardly hid in a bunker at the White House.

Kayleigh promoted Trump "labeling Antifa as a domestic terrorist entity that will be prosecuted as such."

There is no US law that can designate a domestic group as a terrorist organization.

And there is no evidence suggesting that most of those protesting police violence were organized by Trump's new boogie man. But Trump never uses evidence to justify his words, just incendiary conspiracy theories to shield him from criticism.

Trump's fix is to bring in the military to aid the police. But he never mentions the violent behavior of law enforcement that has caused this rift in American society.

When she was asked why he refused to give an Oval Office address to calm the chaos, she revealed Trump's overall spinelessness.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said, "Many are asking the president to give an Oval Office address on these riots because our country is just experiencing so much chaos right now."

McEnany replied, “But here’s the thing, Ainsley, a national Oval Office address is not going to stop Antifa.”

Say, what?

“What’s going to stop Antifa is action. And this president is committed to acting on this,” she said.

She then spent the next few minutes spewing Antifa conspiracies.

It is impossible for Trump to offer any meaningful leadership on almost any topic. His entire being exists to criticize, whine, and complain. Especially during times of crisis, he needs somebody else to blame.

The best they could come up with is a formless, leaderless anti-fascist group.

Trump's cowardice knows no limits.