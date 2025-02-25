Mike Waltz Defends Trump's Attack On Ukraine Like He's In Jim Jones' Suicide Cult

Donald Trump's new National Security Advisor Mike Waltz refused to answer Maria Bartiromo's question calling into doubt Trump's lie that Ukraine started the war with Russia, instead launching into a diatribe about how wonderful his new cult leader is.

Even Maria Bartiromo, the Queen of MAGA was taken aback by Trump attacking Pres. Zelenky and like Putin's puppet blamed Ukraine for Russia's sneak attack on their country.

Listening to Waltz's response, it appears the shiny new NSA would be the first to drink the deadly Kool-Aid.

BARTIROMO: Can you acknowledge that Russia is the aggressor here? WALTZ: Well, you know what? Who would you rather have go toe to toe with the likes of Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, Xi, or anyone else? Joe Biden or Donald Trump? He's the dealmaker in chief. He's the commander in chief. And it's only because of his strength that we're even in this position. And President Trump's own words have been that Russia invaded a neighbor under Bush, under Obama, and under Biden, but not him. It didn't happen his first term, and he's going to bring it to an end his second term. And I just laid out the framework to do that, that we are all. He has a great team around him that everybody is moving out on simultaneously, from our Secretary of Treasury, to our Secretary of State, to our Secretary of Defense, and of course, our Special Envoy. And that's what's going on. And, you know, people are welcome to bring better ideas. But all I've heard is perpetuate more war. And that is no one should be surprised that that's not what President Trump campaigned on or intends to do. Well, look, let me move on to the

Waltz's diatribe was an ode to his glorious cult leader instead of answering a direct question from an actual Trump supporter in the media. Trump's actions and words are mostly indefensible, so his cult members incessantly glorify him as a response to something they can't answer, as if that's the response enough.

It's sick.

Trump is running a cult.