Judge Finds Donald Is Withholding FEMA Funds From Blue States

There are a lot of FEMA shenanigans going on right now under Donald's watch. On Friday, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration had violated his order to halt sweeping freezes to federal funding by withholding FEMA funds to at least 19 states, Courthouse News reports. The judge said it seemed to be a “covert” effort to punish states with different immigration practices. Donald is a sadistic monster. I said what I said.

Judge John McConnell determined that Donald's administration was in breach of the court’s order.

Via Courthouse News:

At least 19 states — all with Democratic attorney generals, and all of which had sued to stop the funding cuts — “presented undisputed evidence” that they were not receiving congressionally approved FEMA funding from the federal government, the judge ruled.

Here in North Carolina, which is not a blue state, Democratic Governor Josh Stein is begging Donald for help since FEMA will stop matching 100% of Helene recovery money in the Tar Heel state, which voted for Donald three times.

“I am extremely disappointed and urge the President to reconsider FEMA’s bad decision, even for 90 days. Six months later, the people of western North Carolina are working hard to get back on their feet; they need FEMA to help them get the job done," Gov Josh Stein said in a statement.

N.C. Congresswoman Deborah Ross wrote on Facebook, "Donald Trump visited Western NC, looked hurricane victims in the eye, and promised them his full support. This decision is a betrayal of our state."

MAGA sure is quiet about this after falsely claiming that handsome old Joe Biden was bungling recovery efforts in N.C. to punish conservatives. You know, like that MAGA haven, Asheville, which is, in fact, a very beautiful liberal city. When Donald said, "I don't care about you, I just need your votes," he wasn't joking.