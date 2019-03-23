I want to note that today we know as much about the contents of the Mueller report as we knew last week or even last month. And so we’ve going from the Pot into the Pan. (See what I did there?)

Axios has a bit in their morning email thingie, that while not exactly a smoking gun, does give some context to cheer us up (emboldening theirs, as well as enigmatic bullets): President Trump’s legal and political pursuers will hardly back off based on the Mueller report. Consider what else is ramping up:

House Democrats, despite their leaders’ quest to slow things down, remain thirsty to begin impeachment proceedings. The House investigations are designed to make a maximum public splash and make the maximum amount of information public.

The House Judiciary Committee is prepared to issue subpoenas to enforce its document demands sent to 81 people, agencies and entities tied to the president, including relatives, aides, friends and business partners.

Of the 17 Trump and Russia investigations that Garrett M. Graff outlined in WIRED in December, only seven were by Mueller. The rest were by other state and federal entities that continue their work. And that was before Democrats took over the House and got subpoena power.

Outside pressure will rise from Tom Steyer and other Democrats with big bank accounts and big platforms.

Be smart: Pelosi’s opposition to impeachment + Trump’s shield of no collusion indictments = The high likelihood his fate will be settled on Election Day.

The third bullet point is the really important one to me. There is so much more to come, and from so many other entities. We have a lot of eggs in a lot of baskets.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said they would call Mueller to testify, but did not say that it would be a public testimony. I think that there will be a public AND private testimony. Schiff is no dummy. I got some quatloos riding on that.

As the cliché goes, this is the end of the beginning. There is so much more to come.

