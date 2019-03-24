Schiff Warns Giuliani To Keep Talk Of 'Vindication' To Himself Until After The Report Is Released

Right wing and MAGA loons have been screaming that the Mueller report clearly vindicates Donald Trump of any crimes because no new indictments were issued. The fallacy in that assertion starts with this core fact: no one has seen the report. They have literally no idea what it says. It could be 500 pages of details regarding crimes that Donald Trump *did* commit, but can't be charged for *right now* due to long standing DOJ rules regarding indicting a sitting president. Does that mean Trump is vindicated? No. It means his indictments are on hold - temporarily.

The other problem with the MAGA assertion is that Mueller is the "be all, end all" for potential charges. We know that there are at least a dozen other investigations going on right now - and the New York state charges are actually the more dangerous because those cannot be pardoned.

In this interview, Schiff warns Trump personal attorney Rudy 0Giuliani to hold his horses on making a victory lap of vindication, saying quite clearly:

"I think Mr. Giuliani would be wise to wait until after the report is made public before making any pronouncements of vindication."

Reports are that a summary of findings may be released to Congress sometime on Sunday afternoon. Let's see what those findings are before we start popping champagne.