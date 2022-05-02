Big Oil Reports Huge Profits Due To Price Gouging

Exxon Mobil and Chevron recorded massive profits for the second quarter, as oil and natural gas prices continue to rise after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

New York Times is reporting:

Exxon reported doubling quarterly earnings from a year earlier, even after a write-down of $3.4 billion from abandoning its operations in Russia. Largely because of soaring oil prices, which rose in the quarter to well over $100 a barrel from $76, the company made $5.5 billion in the first three months of the year — an increase of more than $6 billion from the same quarter in 2021. The company made an $8.9 billion profit in the last three months of 2021.

The Biden administration has pleaded for more production to ease the burden on Americans, but was rebuffed by big oil.

Now they suddenly say they will start to increase production.

Who says companies aren't exploiting the COVID supply chain issues?

Maybe Fox News' Charles Payne can give us another Marx Brothers routine over Big Oil and their surging profits?

