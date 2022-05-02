Big Oil Reports Huge Profits Due To Price Gouging

Who says companies aren't exploiting the COVID supply chain issues?
By John AmatoMay 2, 2022

Exxon Mobil and Chevron recorded massive profits for the second quarter, as oil and natural gas prices continue to rise after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

New York Times is reporting:

Exxon reported doubling quarterly earnings from a year earlier, even after a write-down of $3.4 billion from abandoning its operations in Russia.

Largely because of soaring oil prices, which rose in the quarter to well over $100 a barrel from $76, the company made $5.5 billion in the first three months of the year — an increase of more than $6 billion from the same quarter in 2021. The company made an $8.9 billion profit in the last three months of 2021.

The Biden administration has pleaded for more production to ease the burden on Americans, but was rebuffed by big oil.

Now they suddenly say they will start to increase production.

Who says companies aren't exploiting the COVID supply chain issues?

Maybe Fox News' Charles Payne can give us another Marx Brothers routine over Big Oil and their surging profits?

Payne started yelling, "Corporate profits overall and you know what I say. GREAT!!!! FANTASTIC!!!! I love it. Profit is not a four-letter word in a capitalist society," Payne enthused as if in rapture.

Smith cautioned, "Wait a second, Charles. People are going to hear you that, they're gonna say, 'Wait a second. With all these profits there is going to be room for gas prices, oil prices to come down a little bit?'" she said.

Payne had a pained look on his face and took a beat to recover.

"I'm confused about that," he replied.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue