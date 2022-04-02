Fox Host Suddenly 'Confused' Over Big Oil Profits And High Gas Prices

FOX Business host Charles Payne had an embarrassing segment where he attacked President Biden over inflation and gas prices while refusing to admit consumers are getting gouged by the oil industry.

Payne began by bragging that in November 2020, the price of a barrel of oil was very low.

"Crude oil, $25 a barrel," he said, forgetting that people weren't driving because the were isolating and locked down during the pandemic.

Payne continued, "Since then it's gone up to $130 a barrel." Friday it was around $99. Payne blamed Biden's agenda for the reason why oil and gas prices have spiked so high.

"Biden is not a friend of this industry," he groused. "Being an enemy of this industry is crushing the American people."

Liar.

Not one American has to suck up to the fossil fuel industry, ever.

It's COVID supply chain issues, price gouging and the Russian invasion that are raising energy prices, not Biden refusing to stroke egos.

A minute later, the same host was ecstatic, ecstatic I tell you, about the huge rise in corporate profits in the last year.

"Best last year since 1950," Payne said.

He started yelling, "Corporate profits overall and you know what I say. GREAT!!!! FANTASTIC!!!! I love it. Profit is not a four letter word in a capitalist society," Payne enthused, if he was in rapture.

When Republicans pretend Democrats do not like profits they sound so childish.

But was truly amazing was when he was caught off guard by his Fox compatriot, as Sandra Smith decided to become a reporter and cut him off.

Smith cautioned, "Wait a second, Charles. People are going to hear you that, they're gonna say, 'Wait a second. With all these profits there is going to be room for gas prices, oil prices to come down a little bit?'" she said..

Payne had a pained look on his face, and took a beat to recover.

"I'm confused about that," he replied.

Payne defended the oil industry by saying they lost a lot of money the year before so they can destroy working class families living by over pricing their inventories.

So in actuality Charles Payne is blaming the oil and gas industry for the high prices that Americans are paying and not Joe Biden.

He is so confused.