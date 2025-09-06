'Reckless Maniac': Fox Execs Privately Called Jeanine Pirro 'Insane'

Jeanine Pirro's colleagues thought her wild-eyed, baseless election claims were "insane," so of course, Trump gifted her with a position as one of the nation’s top law enforcement officials. And, of course, she came with a lot of baggage.

NPR reports:

A Fox News executive has called a prominent Trump appointee a "reckless maniac."

Another Fox executive said, "I don't trust her to be responsible."

A third condemned her for the "tendency to find random conspiracy theories on weird internet sites."

And a Fox corporate board member called a public statement of hers "insane."

The person they were talking about is Jeanine Pirro, now the United States' top law enforcement official for Washington, D.C. At the time, she was a top-rated star on Fox News itself.

Her colleagues made those remarks in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, when Pirro used her platform to amplify baseless claims that victory had been stolen from President Trump.

The exchanges are quoted in legal documents made public last month in a defamation lawsuit brought by Smartmatic, a voting technology company, against Fox News. Pirro is named as a defendant.

As the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Pirro is the public face of Trump's crackdown on crime in the district, with armed troops and federal law enforcement officers patrolling neighborhoods.