'Reckless Maniac': Fox Execs Privately Called Jeanine Pirro 'Insane'

Jeanine Pirro's colleagues thought her wild-eyed, baseless election claims were "insane," so of course, Trump gifted her with a position as one of the nation’s top law enforcement officials. And, of course, she came with a lot of baggage.
NPR reports:
A Fox News executive has called a prominent Trump appointee a "reckless maniac."
Another Fox executive said, "I don't trust her to be responsible."
A third condemned her for the "tendency to find random conspiracy theories on weird internet sites."
And a Fox corporate board member called a public statement of hers "insane."
The person they were talking about is Jeanine Pirro, now the United States' top law enforcement official for Washington, D.C. At the time, she was a top-rated star on Fox News itself.
Her colleagues made those remarks in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, when Pirro used her platform to amplify baseless claims that victory had been stolen from President Trump.
The exchanges are quoted in legal documents made public last month in a defamation lawsuit brought by Smartmatic, a voting technology company, against Fox News. Pirro is named as a defendant.
As the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Pirro is the public face of Trump's crackdown on crime in the district, with armed troops and federal law enforcement officers patrolling neighborhoods.
Any of those remarks could be applied to Trump, too. Oh, and RJK Jr. as well. And she couldn't even indict a ham sandwich. The 74-year-old Fox News personality has now been reduced to creating infomercial-type videos on Xitter to promote herself, and that's not too shocking, considering the President is a former reality TV star. And this proves what a propaganda machine Fox News is, after all, after the 2020 election, they kept Judge Box O'Wiine employed at the network. They didn't say, "Oh, that woman is fucking nuts. Get her out of here!" Instead, they kept her seat at the table.