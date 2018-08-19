Fox's Fake Judge Spins Insane New Conspiracy Lies About Mueller

Jeanine Pirro...man, I have questions.

1. Why does she compare Bob Mueller to Harvey Keitel in "Pulp Fiction" like it is a bad thing? He was easily my favorite character in that movie.

2. Will she ever admit to the pathetic use of projection in her attempt to pay homage to her Trumpian overlord?

3. Will someone please unwrap the string that is wound so tightly around her sphincter that she can barely breathe? EXHALE, Pirro! Aaaaaalllllllll the way.

Here she delivers an "Opening Statement" that feels more like a going-in-all-directions word salad, attempting to paint Bob Mueller as a criminal, and regurgitate long-debunked Benghazi lies. She says Mueller is panicking. Does this look like a guy who is panicking?

Chinless douche canoe needs 2 secret service agents...American hero, Robert Mueller, is chilling by himself, reading the paper - like a mother fucking boss https://t.co/vHKt3cu3RU — Red (@Redpainter1) July 27, 2018

As for the Benghazi lies, feel free to dig into this Snopes article debunking every single one of them - but this is the first time I've heard that he was called in to cover for Hillary Clinton's "incompetence..." Funny, we had two years of investigations, where was this information before? And why, exactly does she want James Comey to be subpoenaed? Shouldn't she be thrilled he practically single-handedly moved the needle on behalf of the FBI in Trump's direction?

Honestly, we all know which side is panicking; we all know which side is mobbed up; we all know which side looks like fools; we all know who should REALLY be embarrassed by the "fiasco all around" them. And "Judge" Jeanine Pirro knows it as well.

The best question came from my kid, though. I made my family listen to the first two minutes, because if I have to suffer, so do they. Here was my 14-year-old's question: "Why does she sound like she's talking to toddlers?"

Because she is, son. She is.

Transcript below, including links that debunk two other bullsh*t lies she and her Fox BFFs are trying to peddle to discredit Mueller and Ohr.