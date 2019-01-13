Politics
Read time: 3 minutes

Fox's Jeanine Pirro Admits Falsely Reporting That Nancy Pelosi Spent Shutdown Weekend In Puerto Rico

In a rare moment of journalistic integrity, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Sunday admitted that she had been wrong to report that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had spent the weekend in Puerto Rico during the ongoing government shutdown.
By David
Fox's Jeanine Pirro Admits Falsely Reporting That Nancy Pelosi Spent Shutdown Weekend In Puerto Rico

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Sunday admitted that she had been wrong to report that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had spent the weekend in Puerto Rico during the ongoing government shutdown.

During a Saturday interview in which Pirro asked Donald Trump if he was a Russian agent, the Fox News host also suggested that Pelosi was shirking her congressional duties by traveling to Puerto Rico.

By Sunday, Pirro was walking back her story on Twitter.

"During my exclusive interview with Pres Trump I said Speaker Pelosi was in Puerto Rico with a bunch of her Democrat [sic] colleagues," she wrote. "I based that on numerous reports that turned out to be wrong. The Speaker’s office says she has been in DC all weekend and I take them at their word."

However, the Fox News host did not offer an apology for her mistake; in fact, it was repeated by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

There was a contingent of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, along with lobbyists and business representatives who flew to Puerto Rico this weekend to bring 250 lbs of medical supplies, and to review ongoing clean up activities. Pelosi was not part of the caucus. Part of the activities included attending the musical "Hamilton," which creator Lin-Manuel Miranda brought to Puerto Rico to raise money for the island and raise awareness of how much still needs to be done.

Pirro's admission was met with ridicule from Twitter users. Read some of the tweets below.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.