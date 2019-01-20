Fox's Pirro Spews Venom Towards Pelosi, Suggests She Use A Broom As An 'Alternate Way To Fly'

The other day, we asked if Trump was trying to get Nancy Pelosi killed after it was reported that his administration leaked plans for her commercial travel as retribution for having his State of the Union Address postponed.

This Saturday, it sure looked like Fox's so-called "judge," Jeanine Pirro, was doing her best to do the same, or at the very least, push some unhinged Fox viewer into trying to harm her during her "opening statement." The whole thing was one big heaping helping of right wing projection from a woman who has never said one word about the taxpayer money wasted by Trump since taking office, his and his wife's constant trips to Mar-a-Lago on our time, his Emoluments Clause violations, and the fact that he's the one that has absolutely no capacity for empathy for the people he pretends to care about.

Pirro wrapped up her diatribe by suggesting that Pelosi use a broom as an "alternate way to fly" and referred to Democrats as "demon rats" during her lie-filled rant dehumanizing and fearmongering over asylum seekers fleeing political violence in South America.

Pirro is probably the last person in the world that ought to be taking shots at someone else by calling them a witch.

Rough transcript:

Politicians are elected to represent us. They're here to protect our interests over their political interests. Refusal to try to work towards compromise is putting politics over people. Now president Trump has been at the White House virtually every day, working and waiting, and trying to make a deal. Bending, compromising, and offering solutions.

They not only disrespect him, they sometimes don't even show up. They've refused his every overture, put a stake in the ground, proving that politics are more import than putting people back to work.

And, as 800,000 federal employees face the loss a second paycheck this Tuesday, the Democrats disregard their distress by not negotiating to end the partial government shutdown, and that my friends, is a problem.

But it's even bigger. They refuse to negotiate for people who live paycheck to paycheck. They don't consider Americans whose lives, safety, economy, and social service agencies are drained by these uninvited illegals.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Today the president offered yet another compromise to reopen the government. There will be no concrete wall, only steel slat barriers. $5.7 billion for it. $805 million for drug detection technology. $800 million for humanitarian assistance. Almost 3,000 additional border patrol agents. 75 new immigration judges and a three year extention for TPS and DACA.

The president described in clear and direct language the human crises ranging from 300 of our children dying every week from heroin, 90 percent of which comes to those porous Mexican borders.

Now young people can seek asylum in their country without traveling with those dangerous human traffickers and coyotes. He talked about what many of us in law enforcement already knew, that parents give their daughters birth control pills, knowing full well that their daughters will be raped along this dangerous journey.

And the knee-jerk reactions are in. Nancy Pelosi calls the president's proposals unacceptable and said what's original in his proposal is not good, and what's good in his proposal is not original. Chuck Schumer, he called it one-sided and ineffective.

No surprise. Democrats, demon rats, are dug into the theater of lies and hate. Casting Donald Trump as evil, while casting themselves as angels supported by a mainstream media intent on publishing any anti-Trump story, however baseless or absurd. Journalistic standards be dammed.

The theater was actually brought to the absurd when Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president saying it was too dangerous for him to you give the state of the union speech, saying she didn't wants him telling his lies and distortions in the House.

A typical example by the way of what the left is doing in general. Shut down the voice of the president. Shut down law and order. Shut down security at our border.

Turns out, Nancy, you never even spoke to security. In fact every day Congress is in session nobody has been shut down from lack of security. Admit it, you made it up to shut him down.

But never in the history of this great nation has a Speaker refused the president the opportunity to give the state of the union address.

And of course, not one to be cowed, the president pulls you off a government bus 30 minutes before your trip to Europe.

Nancy, what the hell were you doing boarding a bus with your Democrat cronies on the way to Brussels to meet with NATO leaders? There is a partial government shutdown. We don't need you in Brussels. How do negotiate your way out of a stalemate while you're on a 7-day European excursion that we the taxpayers pay for?

You have got to chutzpah, lady. And what were you going to do? Have another few parties on our dime? And badmouth the president to those that prefer that we foot their NATO bills too?

And then you and your band of friendlies, off then to Afghanistan to find out “what's going on” from the troops on the ground. Really? You think some soldier is going to saunter up and whisper in your ear to give you the real scoop when his bosses at the Pentagon would be happy to do so in Washington?

Or is it you think the troops are dying to see you. Send them a video, Nancy, and thank them. And by the way, is this how you reinforce your power base? By approving trips? Are you the career Congressional junket organizer?

But then again, you've never been one to sacrifice, are you? How about instead of the trips you escrow that money for federal employees? What's that? You'd rather not, because polling blames Trump for the shutdown and you're good with that!

And by the way, Nancy, so is he. He's wearing his big boy pants and he offered to take the burden just to get it done. How about since you are in charge of all spending bills, Nancy, you forego your check until this is over? Man up like the federal employees going through the shutdown. Donate Congressional salaries to those who won't get one.

After all, reports are, you and your husband are worth over $100 million. How did you make that money, Nancy? How long is it that you have been in Congress?

Now president Trump, he isn't taking a check. He's donated his salary since day one to a number of federal agencies. And Nancy, this is just the two of us here talking, admit it, your big donors in California want illegals to pick grapes. Even Cesar Chavez, you are old enough to remember him, fought tooth and nail to stop illegal immigrants, to protects legal immigrants, and the farm workers.

It's all theater, folks. The president they say is a fear monger. This is a manufactured crisis. Say that to the face of an angel mom whose child was murder and massacred by an illegal immigrant.

You have kids, Nancy? You do, don't you? And why did you approve securing the 2000 -- the border, like so many of your Democrat cronies in 2006 and '13 under the secure fence act, but not this?

The obvious answer because Donald Trump wants it. Instead your path is to disrespect Americans, and instead respect those who violate our laws. While you and your ilk praise pictures... raise pictures of furloughed federal employees, when you won't meet with the angel moms who come to our office with pictures of American children killed by illegals.

So let me see if I understand this. An American mother shows a picture offed a child murdered by an illegal, and Chuck Schumer and his gang, they come out and show pictures of federal employees. Is there a moral equivalency here? Are you folks schizo?

Are you working for Americans or illegals, or is it that you just don't give a damn? You vacation in Hawaii. Your buddies vacation with lobbyists in Puerto Rico during the shutdown, and you plan a jaunt to Europe while federal employees are trying to save every dollar to buy groceries.

Admit it, you don't give a damn! Nancy, you are a hypocrite, a political operative. Your mantra, destroy the president of the United States. To hell with the tax paying hard-working Americans! Let them eat cake! I have got a junket to go on. An ego to assuage. An electorate to ignore.

And Nancy, if you are too afraid to take a commercial flight, there are alternate ways to fly. Check this one out. It's tailor made, for you. And that's my open.