Is Donald Trump Trying To Get Nancy Pelosi Killed?

At any other time in history, this would immediately launch impeachment hearings.

Because the president of the United States--currently under investigation to determine if he's an asset of a hostile foreign power--just recklessly and with malice released the classified travel information to a war zone of the person second in line to his office.

The tantrum-throwing man-baby in the White House was so upset at being denied the audience of the State of the Union address by Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to do a patented Trump punch back by sending her a misspelled and petulant letter denying her a military plane for her long-planned, classified CODEL (Congressional Delegation) to Brussels to meet with NATO delegates and Afghanistan to receive briefings from our military leaders. Because the congressional delegation was manned by adults who understand they have a responsibility for the troops we've sent in harm's way, they decided to opt to fly commercial. But that's when the pettiness of the White House really comes through: they informed the media of those flight plans, a blatant violation of classified information.

Pelosi’s office tells us that reporters came to them asking about plans for commercial travel and citing “multiple administration officials” as the source for their intel https://t.co/QYlhoYf0Ni https://t.co/pLkVcToimv — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 18, 2019

Maddowblog:

So why did this happen? According to a striking New York Times report, the West Wing wanted to put Pelosi “in her place.” White House officials – including Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff – had been irked by Ms. Pelosi’s invocation of security concerns as her premise for urging Mr. Trump to move his speech, and sought to put her in her place after she had emphasized that she represented a coequal branch in governing, according to aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions. Depriving Ms. Pelosi of an aircraft was the easiest way to remind her, they said. So Mr. Trump made a play for dominance and one-upmanship…. White House aides were tickled by the move, even as some acknowledged that Republican House members might fear for their own trips going forward.

↓ Story continues below ↓ It’s as if a group of far-right online trolls took control of the executive branch of a global superpower. I’m especially fascinated by the idea that the White House wanted to put the House Speaker “in her place.” Does anyone seriously believe Nancy Pelosi will feel intimidated by the amateur president’s sophomoric antics? Is it realistic to think she’ll shy away from confrontations with the White House because Trump threw another tantrum and needlessly cancelled her trip to a warzone the president hasn’t yet visited himself? Complicating matters, the president’s spiteful overreaction didn’t just affect Pelosi. The Daily Beast had a good report on the broader logistics.

I don't think this can be overstated: Donald Trump risked the lives of many people (including our troops) for the sake of a pissing contest with Nancy Pelosi, something that the bothsiderist fetishist Poppy Harlow just glosses over in the clip above. It's almost as if the DC media has just become inured to all the criminality that they can no longer distinguish what high crimes and misdemeanors are any more.

It doesn't matter what Mueller's report will eventually say. This is impeachable right here and now.