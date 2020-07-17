Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

CNN Host Plays Whack-a-Mole With Trump Campaign Official Before 'Losing The Feed'

CNN's Poppy Harlow tried her best to hold Mercedes Schlapp to the facts, but the lies oozed through anyway.
By Karoli Kuns
42 min ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

CNN's Poppy Harlow did a valiant job trying to hold Trump campaign official Mercedes Schlapp's feet to the fire for 15 or so minutes Friday morning while Schlapp lied and lied and lied about the coronavirus ravaging this nation.

For the life of me, I have no idea why CNN's producers think these interviews are at all productive. Harlow worked hard to hold Schlapp to the facts, but there was so much crosstalk, filibustering and outright lying that the public was not at all served by being subjected to that. No news was made; it was just a 15-minute opportunity to bullshit viewers.

Really, CNN. Just cut off their mic when they lie the way Schlapp did. End it.

In the clip above, Harlow had to correct Schlapp on the polling. After Schlapp said Quinnipiac was skewed, Harlow produced statements from Trump praising the pollster.

Schlapp dragged out the old "states have to decide for themselves" how to deal with COVID-19, as if the federal government played no role in fighting the pandemc.

At the end of the interview, Harlow asked Schlapp to explain why, in the middle of this pandemic, Donald Trump felt that it was ok to sit behind a line of Goya products on the Resolute desk. Unspoken was her indictment that it was yet another defiling of the office, but his presence in the White House defiles the office daily.

The answer was an argle-bargle of bullshit, and a shining example of why CNN and other cable news outlets must not reward these people with more air time.

"This is about telling the craziness of the left, the intolerance of the left that they would want to boycott Goya," Schlapp snapped. "Goya, that this man who has fed millions of Latinos, not only here in the United States but in Latin America, that they go after him because he said one nice thing about this president."

"This president who has worked with both the Obama administration and the Trump administration yet the left are so intolerant," she continued. "That is anti-American."

And she wasn't finished YET. When Harlow pointed out that she hadn't actually answered the question or addressed the seriousness of "this crisis moment in the country," Schlapp was ready with another stream.

Sadly, the video stream got dropped at that very moment. It should have been dropped 14 minutes before.

Donald Trump has no right to airtime on cable channels. He is not entitled to a platform to lie and if he really needed one, he's got plenty of right-wing outlets ready to kiss his feet and put him on the air there. This moment is not the same as the infamous "taco salad" tweet:

Then, he was just a washed up reality show star. Now he's the so-called President of the United States, and there are different standards. Cable outlets should stop coddling him and start calling for his resignation instead.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us