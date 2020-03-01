Trump Plays The Fool At CPAC

Mercedes Schlapp really wanted Fox News to play a clip of Trump from his CPAC speech as the South Carolina Democratic Primary was unfolding. Trump's speech was not about policy or issues, but one of high buffoonery and imbecilic nonsense.

And of course Fox News obliged because Trump was attacking Mike Bloomberg in his usual juvenile fashion.

Former Trump official and the wife to the always odious Matt Schlapp (who organizes CPAC), Mercedes "Mercy" Schlapp, joined Bret Baier and Fox News' coverage of the Democratic South Carolina Primary Saturday night where Trump always has to take center stage.

Bret Baier is supposed to be Fox News' premiere straight newsman, but instead of steering the discussion forward as a reporter, he acquiesced and joined in the hijinks.

As she laughed, Baier, "All right we gotta show it -- we have this tape --"

Schlapp said, "It's too good, it's too good." Baier explains that Trump was discussing Elizabeth Warren going after Mike Bloomberg during one of their debates.

"And this is what happened," he said.

Trump started out by calling Bloomberg "mini- Mike" and then slowly shrunk behind the podium to mock his size.

After they finished airing the short clip Brett Baier began laughing and said, "I mean, wow."

Really? Wow?

He's quite happy that the President of the United States acted like a teenager hurling insults in the schoolyards of New York like a juvenile imbecile.

To defend him Mercedes said Trump "feels right at home at CPAC."

This was unfolding after the first US death from the coronavirus hit the news.

Maybe Trump can do one of his rallies for the folks from the Diamond Princess?

You know, just to reassure us that there's nothing to see here.