RFK Jr Lies About MRNA Vaccines Not Working, Stops Funding

The monster is at it again.
By Susie MadrakAugust 6, 2025

Bob Kennedy announced yesterday that the government’s emergency preparedness agency will no longer fund work on the miraculous messenger RNA vaccines, delivering a crippling blow to the country’s capacity to develop vaccines during the next pandemic or public health emergency. We can only hope he catches avian flu. Via STAT:

Kennedy said the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, better known as BARDA, was terminating 22 grants supporting development of mRNA vaccines because “data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.” Studies dispute Kennedy’s claim.

Kennedy said a few contracts that are in the final stages — he mentioned the companies Arcturus and Amplitude — would be allowed to run their course “to preserve prior taxpayer investment,” new mRNA-based projects will not be funded in future.

Vaccine experts and people steeped in pandemic preparedness expressed horror at the news, which they suggested would leave the United States without substantial supplies of vaccines for months longer than peer countries at the start of the next pandemic.

I get tired of encouraging people to write their congress members, because I suspect most of you won't. But raising a ruckus with your electeds is our only shot with this lawless regime.

Every reputable expert I know considers mRNA vaccine technology to be one of the most revolutionary advances in medicine in our lifetimes. Its inventors won the Nobel Prize in 2023. Shutting it down now is pointless self-harm to humanity.

Katie Mack (@astrokatie.com) 2025-08-05T22:54:05.628Z

mRNA vaccine is greatest miracle of science in my lifetime and I guess we're not doing it

John Skiles Skinner (@skiles.blue) 2025-08-05T22:43:52.968Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon