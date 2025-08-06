RFK Jr Lies About MRNA Vaccines Not Working, Stops Funding

Bob Kennedy announced yesterday that the government’s emergency preparedness agency will no longer fund work on the miraculous messenger RNA vaccines, delivering a crippling blow to the country’s capacity to develop vaccines during the next pandemic or public health emergency. We can only hope he catches avian flu. Via STAT:

Kennedy said the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, better known as BARDA, was terminating 22 grants supporting development of mRNA vaccines because “data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.” Studies dispute Kennedy’s claim.

Kennedy said a few contracts that are in the final stages — he mentioned the companies Arcturus and Amplitude — would be allowed to run their course “to preserve prior taxpayer investment,” new mRNA-based projects will not be funded in future.

Vaccine experts and people steeped in pandemic preparedness expressed horror at the news, which they suggested would leave the United States without substantial supplies of vaccines for months longer than peer countries at the start of the next pandemic.