Peter Navarro Calls Trump's Delayed China Tariffs A Christmas Present To America

During Wednesday's stock market collapse, more buffoonery and lies spewed out from the people Trump hired as his economic advisers and trade negotiators.

Peter Navarro, the Assistant to the President, and Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy for the Trump administration ludicrously opened up his talking points by making believe Trump is giving the American people presents instead of headaches and financial fear.

Host Sandra Smith asked, "What can you say about the markets right now. Anything to calm the situation ?

Navarro blatantly lied in his open when he said, "Yesterday we had a big bump up in the market on Pres. Trump's Christmas present to the nation with his announcement on tariffs."

I fell off my chair when he said that. I mean, WTF? Instead of claiming they are giving us Unicorns, Navarro should have just given the Fox News audience the middle finger, because that's what he just did.

Trump's new tariffs are the cause for the markets to have spun out and Trump was forced to try and con the markets on Monday by delaying his new tariffs against China.

Navarro then blamed the Federal reserve for all the problems of Trump's volatile economy and the market fluctuations.

Navarro even blamed the federal reserve for the inverted yield curve that also sent a shock to the markets.

Co-host Sandra Smith of America's Newsroom actually pushed back against most of Navarro's lies.

Navarro tried to make-believe the inverted curve was only a slowdown but Sandra Smith cut in and said that's an actual sign of a recession.

"It's been historically accurate predicting recessions," she said.

Navarro moronically claimed the inverted curve was good news because then the Fed could act and cuts rates again.

Almost every market analyst even on Fox Business has said the Fed should not cut rates because if they did act then it would only cause more chaos.

Trump is trying to use the Fed to offset his insane trade strategies and that will not work.

When she asked if he talked to Trump about the selloff on Wednesday he said he didn't.

"No."

How is that possible? What the f**k is his job then?

If Trump turned to his favorite Fox Business shows for cover, he didn't get much of it.

You would think the job of economic advisers is to at least be honest the American people what is happening and what they plan to do moving forward but with this motley crew the Trump has assembled all you get are lies efforts to blame everybody else.

This mess lasted seven minutes.

Trump and his administration have been constantly claiming China is paying for the tariffs in his trade war and they are not affecting the American people at all. So if there is no harm - no foul in their world view then how can a postponement of new tariffs against China be considered a Christmas present?

Ingrates.