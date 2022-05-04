After Trevor Noah Jokes About 'Superspreader Event,' Oops

ABC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl has tested positive for COVID days after sitting next to Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
By Ed ScarceMay 4, 2022

In yet another instance of "Nobody could have predicted...." in a hotel ballroom filled with hundreds and hundreds, poorly ventilated, and not a mask to be seen, there are reports of cases of COVID now springing up. As Trevor Noah mentions, Dr Fauci decided against attending as too dangerous.

Source: CNN

Trevor Noah joked about the event becoming a superspreader — and now the cases are rolling in. The annual White House Correspondents Dinner, along with the festivities held in the days before and after it, have led to the inevitable spread of Covid.

In the days since WHCD weekend, reporters and staffers from CNN, ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, Politico, and other participating news organizations have tested positive for the virus. Most notably, ABC's Jon Karl, who shook hands with President Biden and who sat next to Kim Kardashian, has fallen ill, as Politico's Maxwell Tani first reported.

There is no exact data to indicate precisely how many people have caught the virus from the weekend. But, anecdotally speaking, much of Tuesday afternoon seemed to consist of attendees trading text messages and emails about colleagues and friends and people they had seen who had tested positive. That's almost certainly going to continue in the days ahead...

Discussion

