Russian State TV Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene 'A Real Beauty'

"She is a blonde, who wears white coats with a fur collar." I guess that's enough for Russians today to prove that she's "demonstratively heterosexual." I remain unconvinced.

A top Kremlin propagandist gushed over Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on state TV, calling her a "beauty."

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russian state-controlled media organization RT, made the remarks while speaking on TV channel Russia-1 alongside host Vladimir Solovyov, one of the most prominent figures in Kremlin-backed media.

The Daily Beast's Julia Davis shared an excerpt of the broadcast on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday. Newsweek reached out to Russia's Foreign Ministry for comment via email.

Simonyan, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke about Greene after she was initially mentioned by host Solovyov.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene you've just shown is a beauty. She is one of a few members of the U.S. Congress who is trying to look like a person in an old-fashioned sense of the word," said Simonyan.

"She is a blonde, who wears white coats with a fur collar. She is demonstratively heterosexual."