RFK Jr. Blames Peanut Allergies On Vaccines

During a Leadership Forum conference, unqualified buffoon RFK Jr blamed peanut allergies on -- you guessed it --vaccinations, and singled out aluminum.
It might be harder to come up with a list of health problems that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doesn’t blame on vaccines. In the latest development, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services argued that children’s peanut allergies are being caused by the dreaded jab.
Kennedy made the remarks during an event held on Monday by the Food Allergy Fund. After dismissing the leading theory for the recent rise in peanut allergies—a lack of exposure to the food in our youngest years—he speculated about the aluminum included in some vaccines as well as pesticides. He then pledged to conduct research that would uncover the supposed real culprits behind the condition.
“Those studies have never been done. We’re going to do them now and we will identify what is causing these allergies,” he said.
The ACP reports that Aluminum Absorbed Vaccines do not cause any problem.
This nationwide cohort study did not find evidence supporting an increased risk for autoimmune, atopic or allergic, or neurodevelopmental disorders associated with early childhood exposure to aluminum-adsorbed vaccines. For most outcomes, the findings were inconsistent with moderate to large relative increases in risk, although small relative effects, particularly for some rarer disorders, could not be statistically excluded.
Sen. Bill Cassidy should be shamed every time worm brain opens his mouth like this.
Junior is the most dangerous and HHS Secretary in the history of this country.