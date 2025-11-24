RFK Jr. Blames Peanut Allergies On Vaccines

During a Leadership Forum conference, unqualified buffoon RFK Jr blamed peanut allergies on -- you guessed it --vaccinations, and singled out aluminum.

Gizmodo:

It might be harder to come up with a list of health problems that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doesn’t blame on vaccines. In the latest development, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services argued that children’s peanut allergies are being caused by the dreaded jab.

Kennedy made the remarks during an event held on Monday by the Food Allergy Fund. After dismissing the leading theory for the recent rise in peanut allergies—a lack of exposure to the food in our youngest years—he speculated about the aluminum included in some vaccines as well as pesticides. He then pledged to conduct research that would uncover the supposed real culprits behind the condition.

“Those studies have never been done. We’re going to do them now and we will identify what is causing these allergies,” he said.