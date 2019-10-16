Debate Roundup: Here's Your Tasty Democratic Smorgasbord!

In no particular order, a collection of clips from last night's CNN Republican -- er, I mean Democratic debate. I don't know about you, but I kept thinking how deeply uninformed the debate moderators were:
.@KamalaHarris had one of the first explosive moments of tonight's debate when she steered the conversation to focus on abortion rights: "People need to keep their hands off of women's bodies and let women make the decisions about their own lives." pic.twitter.com/0J5POXXGsZ
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) October 16, 2019
A light-hearted moment between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on stage draws laughs from the debate audience:
Biden, gesturing: “He says, ‘I believe Vladimir Putin — ‘”
Sanders next to him: “Suggesting I’m Vladimir Putin here?”#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/yRaDFPKGAy
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 16, 2019
At a stunning moment during Tuesday's debate, former Vice President Joe Biden interrupted Sen. Elizabeth Warren to say how he "convinced people" to vote for her proposal to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
It was all very awkward. pic.twitter.com/9SftvOizBS
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) October 16, 2019
Tonight has got to be Bernie's best debate performance so far: "We cannot afford a Billionaire class whose greed and corruption has been at war with the working families of this country for 45 years." #DemDebate #FeelTheBern 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cQ0uHXuc8T
— Joe Dwyer (@JoeEDwyer) October 16, 2019
It was “fascinating” to see Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Buttigieg – both military veterans – take opposite sides on Syria in tonight's debate, says foreign affairs reporter @nahaltoosi
More analysis: https://t.co/L2lKP2hIbJ pic.twitter.com/tZsr7C0IZH
— POLITICO (@politico) October 16, 2019
Elizabeth Warren withstood a barrage of attacks from everybody on that debate stage and then (like she always does) she delivered the best line of the night on why she is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/2DctweNSc4
— Ryan Knight 🗽 (@ProudResister) October 16, 2019
Did you watch Tuesday night's Democratic debate? Here are the highlights. https://t.co/4WnOe3XzZB pic.twitter.com/Sz4BrKqW1q
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 16, 2019
Andrew Yang moved Universal Basic Income into the American consciousness so rapidly, he’s now proposing it against the Federal Jobs Guarantee in a debate with Senator Bernie Sanders. We’re witnessing a New Deal idea versus a futuristic idea.#DemDebatepic.twitter.com/l0Jo8MIoW4↓ Story continues below ↓
— Derek Watson 🧢 (@derekdwatson) October 16, 2019
#TFW the “moral obscenity” of #ChildPoverty finally gets a long overdue mention on the debate stage! 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CMU9i2ip6N
— Children's Defense Fund (@ChildDefender) October 16, 2019
#RT @nytimes: Amy Klobuchar challenges Elizabeth Warren on healthcare at the #DemDebate: "I appreciate Elizabeth's work. But again, the difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done."https://t.co/qrlZoNNBnm pic.twitter.com/K0AaA042Pk
— Eilen Carreron (@Sadd19951) October 16, 2019
Pete Buttigieg on gun reform
Democratic Debate pic.twitter.com/aGqQB8Bzdf
— Protest Easy Guns (@ProtestEasyGuns) October 16, 2019
Beto O’Rourke on gun reform
Democratic Debate pic.twitter.com/32ndyqpmYg
— Protest Easy Guns (@ProtestEasyGuns) October 16, 2019
Andrew Yang Gave The Best Debate Answer on Trump's Impeachment
Watch: https://t.co/x1TNlZyzmt#YangGang #AndrewYang #DemocraticDebate
— The Zach and Matt Show 🧢 (@ZachandMattShow) October 16, 2019
Here's some post-debate moments:
.@GaryTuchmanCNN has followed the same group of undecided Iowa voters through four Democratic presidential debate to find out if they've moved closer to picking their candidates.https://t.co/SnLr4U0iOd pic.twitter.com/MO1sVxfKnR
— New Day (@NewDay) October 16, 2019
Kamala lays down the law with Chris Hayes! Trump’s twitter account must go! 10/15/19 after the dem debate. #captionKamala pic.twitter.com/DO2qOSrhRw
— deaf4Kamala (@MelaKatie) October 16, 2019
"If we can't unify the Democratic Party, you're not going to have a great success unifying the nation," says Sen. @CoryBooker on why he repeatedly used his time on the debate stage to remind fellow candidates to refrain from attacks on each other.https://t.co/Kxg8U42Qf3 pic.twitter.com/FVHt43HDnS
— New Day (@NewDay) October 16, 2019
One last one tonight... some sights & sounds from the post-debate Spin Room... Castro, Steyer, Klobuchar, Yang, Booker (and Rosario Dawson!) and Harris. pic.twitter.com/MMUd3eKDWH
— Tom Bosco (@tomwsyx6) October 16, 2019