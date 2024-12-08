Trump Vows End To Birthright Citizenship On 'Day One' — Including Changing Constitution

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed his promise to end birthright citizenship on his first day in office despite constitutional protections.
By David EdwardsDecember 8, 2024

In an interview that aired Sunday on NBC, host Kristen Welker pressed Trump on his campaign promise to do away with birthright citizenship.

"You've promised to end birthright citizenship on day one," Welker noted. "Is that still your plan?"

"Yeah, absolutely," Trump insisted.

"The 14th Amendment, though, says that, quote, all persons born in the United States are citizens," Welker pointed out. "Can you get around the 14th Amendment with an executive action?"

"Well, we're going to have to get a change," Trump remarked. "We'll maybe have to go back to the people. But we have to end it."

"Through an executive action?" the NBC host asked.

"Well, if we can, through executive action," Trump replied. "I was going to do it through executive action, but then we had to fix COVID first, to be honest with you. We have to end it."

Discussion

