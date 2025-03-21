Fox Host: Disabled Kids Don't Need No Education

On Fox's 'The Five," the panel was talking about the Orange Felon trying to destroy the Department of Education. Jessica Tarlov brought up her concern about disabled children not getting an education:

"When I hear Republicans out there talking about their plan for education in America, I don't hear them talking about making sure disabled kids have access to a public education," Tarlov said. "I don't hear them talking about empowering—" "—Because we're against it," Gutfeld said matter-of-factly. "I know you are! And thank you for admitting it in such a public forum," Tarlov responded. "They want to end up privatizing [education], they want to end up with a voucher system which means kids who can't get to those schools, don't have enough money to or frankly don't want to go to public schools don't have access." "They want to make [schools] private, they want to make them religious institutions, and that goes against what you're supposed to do in America," she added.

The reality is so much worse. The right doesn't think that disabled children, minority children and children in poverty should be in schools because they see them as being inferior and unable to gain much from an education and therefore are not worth it.

And they get that notion from a book called "The Bell Curve."

"The Bell Curve" is a book by Charles Murray, who was commissioned by the Bradley Foundation, an ultra-right wing dark money group, who has been using the book to push for privatizing schools for more than thirty years.

And the people who agree with this malevolence include the Heritage Foundation, which wrote Project 2025, and the Orange Felon himself.

The Republicans have been playing the long game for quite a while and the Democrats better hurry and get into the fray quickly before there's nothing to fight for.