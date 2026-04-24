Trump: SPLC Fraud Charges Mean The 2020 Election Should Be 'Wiped From The Books'

Oh look, Donald J. Trump woke up, saw a headline about the Southern Poverty Law Center getting hit with fraud charges, and immediately concluded: This changes everything—time to delete the 2020 election from history! Well, first we'll get into how stupid the charges are against the SPLC, then we'll get into how fucking stupid Trump is.

As Liz Dye at Public Notice explains, and it's worth reading her entire article, the indictment represents a disturbing effort to reframe white people as the true victims of racial injustice. According to the Trump DOJ's narrative, the civil rights attorneys who spent years identifying and opposing the Ku Klux Klan are somehow covertly supporting it — allegedly profiting by manufacturing racism, as though prejudice itself is so scarce that it requires ongoing financial investment to sustain.

For fifty years, the SPLC has monitored white supremacist movements, embedded itself within dangerous extremist organizations, and taken them to court. These are standard tactics that the FBI itself has long used — at least until the bureau apparently concluded that racist militia groups were acceptable. The FBI and the SPLC, in fact, had a longstanding cooperative relationship, with the bureau regularly drawing on the organization's intelligence to fight domestic extremism.

The indictment sounds like a Republican hoax. Well, Trump thinks SPLC is a "Democrat hoax." I'm starting to see a pattern here. In Trump's hamster wheel-powered brain, he somehow, for some inexplicable reason, sees a connection from that to wiping out the 2020 election results.

"The Southern Poverty Law Center, one of the greatest political scams in American History, has been charged with FRAUD," he wrote on Truth Social. "This is another Democrat Hoax, along with Act Blue, and many others."

"If it is true, the 2020 Presidential Election should be permanently wiped from the books and be of no further force or effect!" he added. "Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

Well, it's not true, you cankled old soup fork, and the bogus indictment does not connect with the fact that Handsome Old Joe Biden curb-stomped your ass in the 2020 election. Thank you for your attention to this matter, you fucking fuck.

Here's Liz Dye's piece on how monumentally insane the charges are.

"The indictment is a grotesque attempt to recast white people as real victims of racism. In the DOJ’s telling, advocates who spent decades dismantling the Klan are its secret benefactors, 'enriching' themselves by secretly creating racism — something in such short supply it can only be generated." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-23T12:35:35.747Z

We have 1,002 more days left until Trump leaves office. Aren't you glad I didn't calculate it into minutes? Well, there's another option. He is 79, and could possibly die. I said what I said.