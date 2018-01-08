Lordy, There Was Tape Of Jake Tapper's Off-Camera Spat With Trump Toady Stephen Miller!

I know Deluded Donnie thinks Stephen "The Nazi" Miller did a great job on Jake Tapper's show yesterday, but it was an unmitigated disaster for anyone watching.

After Tapper cut him off, and before he was escorted out of the building, Miller and Tapper had some words with one another, according to reporters who heard a tape of what was said.

It begins with Miller chiding Tapper for not giving him "three minutes to tell the truth about the President of the United States."

Tapper reminded Miller that he gave him a three-minute filibuster at the top of the interview.

"You gave me two minutes," Miller complained. "You should be ashamed of yourself. Honestly."

Fed up, Tapper shot back, "This is why they don't put you out on TV. Okay? This is the reason."

Back and forth they went, with Tapper telling Miller he had immigration questions, but couldn't get to them because Miller "kept repeating himself and kept not letting [him] ask his questions."

"Really, because you're calling me a (tape hit) factotum," Miller mewled.

"After you spent the entire interview attacking CNN and (tape hit), OK, so don't act all offended," Tapper responded.

"I'm not acting offended," Miller replied. "I AM offended by you and I'm offended by your network."

This is where I remind that Stephen Miller is a white supremacist who has behaved like a neo-Nazi most of his short life. When he says he is "offended" by Jake Tapper, it's not hard to hear the echoes of the anti-Jewish forces inside today's so-called "alt-right," of which Miller is a proud member who also happens to have Trump's ear.

I'm pretty sure this was staged for the benefit of Trump's solid base, which consists of Nazis, John Birchers, and white supremacists.

Here is the interview of which Miller is so proud. And offended.