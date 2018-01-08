Stephen Miller Refused To Leave CNN Building After His Trainwreck Jake Tapper Interview

New reports coming out following that disastrous interview that Stephen Miller had with Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union show just how unstable Miller actually is.

Business Insider is reporting that Miller actually refused to leave the CNN studios and had to be escorted off the set. Two sources report that after taping was done, Miller refused to leave, even after being asked "several" times. Further, they report that he "ignored those requests and ultimately security was called and he was escorted out."

Is anyone really shocked that an entitled, racist, Islamophobic, hateful reincarnation of Joseph Goebbel's didn't like being told what he could or couldn't do?

I mean, this is him as a teenager talking about janitors like they are his personal slaves:

Stephen Miller: “I’m sick & tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us"



What a POS...pic.twitter.com/fMiTCA9vu1 — Remove Trump Now (@KaniJJackson) January 7, 2018

CNN confirms the reports:

UPDATE: CNN confirms that White House aide Stephen Miller refused to leave the set, had to be escorted out by security https://t.co/1F95TcNGNW — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 8, 2018

Oh

Statement from CNN re the Stephen Miller interview with @jaketapper on @CNNSotu:



“The segment was over and Mr. Miller was politely asked to leave the set multiple times—after refusing to leave, he was escorted out by security.” — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) January 8, 2018

Trump only hires the best.