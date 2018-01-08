Stephen Miller Refused To Leave CNN Building After His Trainwreck Jake Tapper Interview
New reports coming out following that disastrous interview that Stephen Miller had with Jake Tapper on Sunday's State of the Union show just how unstable Miller actually is.
Business Insider is reporting that Miller actually refused to leave the CNN studios and had to be escorted off the set. Two sources report that after taping was done, Miller refused to leave, even after being asked "several" times. Further, they report that he "ignored those requests and ultimately security was called and he was escorted out."
Is anyone really shocked that an entitled, racist, Islamophobic, hateful reincarnation of Joseph Goebbel's didn't like being told what he could or couldn't do?
I mean, this is him as a teenager talking about janitors like they are his personal slaves:
CNN confirms the reports:
Oh
Trump only hires the best.
