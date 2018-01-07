Trump Rages That Jake Tapper Is A 'Flunky' After He Boots Stephen Miller Off CNN

President Donald Trump on Sunday complained that he and President Ronald Reagan had the "same problem" with so-called "fake news."

Minutes after White House aide Stephen Miller lost it on CNN over Michael Wolff's new tell-all book, Trump took to Twitter to rage about "fake news."

I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

During the interview, Miller had grown increasingly upset and vocal about the claims made about Trump's mental health in Wolff's book.

Tapper finally had to cut the interview short, observing, "I get it. There's one viewer that you care about right now and you're being obsequious because you're trying to please him. I've wasted enough of my viewers time."

Update: President Trump took another shot at Tapper over Miller's interview on CNN in a tweet later on Sunday.