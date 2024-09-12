How Stupid Is JD Vance?

On CNBC's Squawk Box, JD Vance blamed all the problems of the country, including inflation on migrants and claimed the US isn't the most prosperous country in the world.

Vance's outward racist analogies about immigrants are monumentally dumb and weird. Not to mention he has been a key component to promoting the sick conspiracy that Haitians are stealing and eating pets in Ohio.

Let's debunk an often used lie by the Trump Vance campaign. President Biden and Kamala Harris did not let in 25 million immigrants into the country. These numbers count all undocumented worker that have been in the country since 1990.

KERNEN: ...do you see the analysis that there have been positive aspects for the jobs market and for the labor situation from immigration? VANCE: I've certainly seen these reports, and look, for a generation, Wall Street has said that the way to create prosperity in this country is to flood the country with cheap labor and offsource our manufacturing to places like China, which use cheap slave labor. What that's actually led is to communities like Springfield, Ohio, where you have 20,000 Haitians who have come in. Housing costs are unaffordable, communicable diseases are on the rise, and people can't afford to live a good life in this small Ohio town. If the path to prosperity was flooding your nation with low-wage immigrants, then Springfield, Ohio would be the most prosperous country and the most prosperous city in the world.

Vance lied. Springfield has actually thrived since Haitian migrants came to town.

VANCE: America would be the most prosperous country in the world, because Kamala Harris has flooded the country with 25 million illegal aliens. (BIG LIE) What's actually happened is that over the past three and a half years, while we've had this massive influx of illegal labor, what's happened? We've had skyrocketing inflation, lower take-home pay, Americans more dissatisfied with the direction of the country and the economy than they've been in a generation. This is not the path to prosperity, no matter how much a Wall Street bank says that it is.

America is the most prosperous country in the world, jackass. Immigrants didn't cause inflation, it was the COVID pandemic, which led to supply chain disruptions, along with price gouging that has skyrocketed inflation. Coupled with Russia's immoral invasion of Ukraine that jacked up energy prices.

Does Vance hate America that much?

Joe Kernen offered no push back or thoughts on these incredibly hateful, and uniformed statements on the state of the US economy.

JD Vance on CNBC says that if immigration was the path to prosperity, then "America would be the most prosperous country in the world." (Who wants to tell him ... ) pic.twitter.com/XY9RDUlvjo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2024

These people talk about patriotism, but they have the most fundamentally pessimistic views of America of anyone. The only thing that makes America worthwhile to them is cruelty. https://t.co/bDI0jne5lH — Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) September 12, 2024