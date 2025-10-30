Vance 'Shows Dignity' To Immigrants By Dehumanizing Them

The country is in a shambles. Thanks to Tariffman, the economy is tanking. Millions of Americans are about to lose SNAP benefits. Millions of Americans are going to see their health care coverage costs skyrocket exponentially. So, what else should Vice-President J.Divan Vance do but go on a podcast to show dignity to dehumanize immigrants by painting them all as monsters:

VANCE: Now, I would say, and this is something that I really wish that all Christians took more seriously, is that when you, yes, we have to show dignity to people, whether they're in our country legally or illegally, but when you encourage illegal immigration at the scale that Joe Biden did, you empower the cartels, you empower these people who are raping and murdering and selling 12-year-old girls into sex slavery. HOST:: Very. C-section little girls. That Diablo women. Evil. VANCE: Really, really evil stuff. And so the Biden border crisis, I think it's too easy to say, well, you know, there's a balance between immigration enforcement and treating people like humans. And in some ways, the best thing that we can do to protect the human dignity of the migrant, but certainly of the American citizens that I have a certain responsibility to protect, is to stop the border crisis, which thanks to President Trump's leadership, that's exactly what we've done.

If Vance thinks that dehumanizing people by calling them child rapists, sex traffickers, and murderers is "showing dignity" to them, I'd hate to see if he didn't respect them.\

Furthermore, if Vance spent a little less time putting on his eyeliner and more time paying attention, he might have come across the Epstein files. He might have learned that this administration doesn't have the moral high ground over anyone.

Lastly, there is no issue between immigration enforcement and treating people like humans. I don't care what you're trying to do, if you can't treat people like humans and with respect, you shouldn't be in that line of work. You shouldn't be working with people at all, because if you can't treat people like human beings, then you are less than human yourself.