Senator Humiliates RFK Jr: 'You're The Charlatan'

Washington Senator Maria Cantwell thoroughly humiliated RFK Junior's testimony by calling him "a charlatan" who is denying the efficacy of vaccines to the health of the American public, vaccines which have saved countless millions in the process.

"You cancelled $500 million of research, because the mRNA technology is about continuing the research to be ready for the next flu influenza, the next pandemic," Cantwell said.

Howe does canceling any research help the American public?

CANTWELL: You're so wrong on your facts. You're interrupting me. And sir, you're a charlatan. That's what you are. You're the ones who conflate chronic disease with the need for vaccines. The history on vaccines is very clear. This is the 20th century. That's how many people had vaccines and had illnesses. This is the 21st century. This is the decrease, 99% down to 100%. This is what was delivered with vaccines. And you don't want to support that. You don't want to support that evidence.

Sen. Cantwell then showed Kennedy proof of the incredible effectiveness of vaccines thorough our history.

The senator then asked if he believed the women at the Capitol who demanded the Epstein files be released were a hoax and he denied even being aware of it.

RFK JR: This is the first I'm hearing about it. CANTWELL: That's the first you're hearing about it? What I'm saying is you are perpetrating hoaxes. You, as the Secretary of Health. So you're undermining the whole health care delivery system, and you keep trying to point to chronic disease. But you're not putting solutions on the table to cover more Americans. And you're taking away the science and technology that has made us the leader that has saved, according to the first Trump administration Surgeon General, millions of lives. And you don't want to keep that going. So no, I don't support your continued efforts as Secretary.

Susan Monarez, who was abruptly fired by Kennedy as head of the CDC responded in a scathing op-ed in the WSJ: I was fired after 29 days because I held the line and insisted on rigorous scientific review.

RFK Jr called her a liar during his testimony.