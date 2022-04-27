Ron Johnson Begs Hannity Viewers For Money To Investigate Hunter

Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin took grifting to the max on Tuesday night's Hannity.

Ron insisted, and we are not making this up, that he's the only person capable of investigating Hunter Biden.

Then he used Hannity's program to beg for campaign contributions. What a grifter.

Fox News has continually focused on anti-Biden conspiracy theories instead of actual news of the day, like Kevin McCarthy's recordings and Mark Meadow's text messages.

Hannity attacked Hunter Biden as usual and then became was upset that "outside groups" are spending money against his pal, the alleged Russian asset masquerading as a senator from Wisconsin.

Fun Fact: Fox News is the ultimate "outside group" for the Republican Party. Every single segment is an in-kind contribution to the GOP.

"I am supporting your re-election, you've done a great job for the people of Wisconsin." Hannity then feigned outrage that left-leaning groups are trying to oust Johnson and used his show to pimp Johnson's political ambitions like a WinRed carnival barker.

Johnson replied, "So far been outspent 19.3 million to 5 million and I don't even have a Democratic opponent."

"But what I have is the media, they been trying to take me out for the last 18 months. I'm going to need a lot of help. [He then stated his website URL, which gets zero linky-love here.] If you want me to continue to pursue these investigations I'll need that financial help. Again, [website]," Johnson demanded

Hannity asked him where this money is coming from and Johnson said it's coming from those dark money groups. As if Republicans don't live off dark money groups funded by the many billionaires (like Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, the second largest donor to super PACs in 2021) propping up this farce of a political party.

Dark money that Johnson himself is receiving as we speak. The Center for Media and Democracy has the skinny on these dark money groups supporting unfit members of Congress like Senator Johnson.

The National Victory Action Fund, a little-known super PAC that has received most of its current election cycle contributions from a dark money group, has disclosed spending $100,000 for digital ads in support of Ron Johnson, the Republican senior senator from Wisconsin now seeking reelection.

Fox News is mimicking Russian state-sponsored TV to the tee.

Here's the lead story on Fox News' supposed straight news program: Special Report with Bret Baier.

