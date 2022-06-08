Johnson: No New Gun Laws Because Hunter Biden

Ron Johnson follows the GOP directive to avoid talking about guns by speaking gibberish.
Johnson: No New Gun Laws Because Hunter Biden
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By Chris capper Liebenthal
June 8, 2022

Arthur Delaney of HuffPost asked Senator Ron Johnson about waiting periods for guns purchases by people under 21 years of age. RoJo responded with the equivalent of yelling, "Squirrel!":

I don't remember hearing any stories about Hunter Biden killing a score of children with his laptop. And from the looks of Twitter, neither does anyone else.

But wait! There's more! There's always more!

RoJo's apologists tried to distract from the laptop conspiracy theory with another conspiracy theory involving Hunter Biden, a gun, a trash can and a government cover up when TFG was still in office.

Now, I know that the Republicans' master, the NRA, has given them strict directions to avoid talking about guns, but they should have known that was not sufficient for people like RoJo, who also would need to be given something to talk about that was utterly loony.

The worst part is that they are burying 19 children and two teachers in Texas and RoJo is trying to use Hunter Biden as a political scapegoat? This is vile for even him. Then again, this is a man that contributed to the death of more than a million Americans with his anti-vaxxer conspiracy theories.

Discussion

