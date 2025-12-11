Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 2005 "V For Vendetta" saw its first-ever theatrical screening when it was screened for audiences in attendance of the Austin Butt-Numb-A-Thon. When talking about science fiction, something I have been known to repeat ad nauseum about the classics of the genre is, "Escapist literature my ass." 20 years after it opened in Austin, "V For Vendetta" has become an embodiment of that sentiment.

Down With Tyranny: The Joker: 'I'm Just Ahead of the Game'.

Cassandra’s Grandson: The Rest of the Story …

Governing: Inside a Closing Minnesota Prison, a Radical Shift in How Inmates Live.

Attention space nerds! A 50 Million Light Year Structure Caught Spinning.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com