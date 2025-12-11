Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Beneath this mask there is more than flesh. Beneath this mask there is an idea, Mr. Creedy. And ideas are bulletproof." -- V For Vendetta
By driftglassDecember 11, 2025

On this day in 2005 "V For Vendetta" saw its first-ever theatrical screening when it was screened for audiences in attendance of the Austin Butt-Numb-A-Thon. When talking about science fiction, something I have been known to repeat ad nauseum about the classics of the genre is, "Escapist literature my ass." 20 years after it opened in Austin, "V For Vendetta" has become an embodiment of that sentiment.

Down With Tyranny: The Joker: 'I'm Just Ahead of the Game'.

Cassandra’s Grandson: The Rest of the Story …

Governing: Inside a Closing Minnesota Prison, a Radical Shift in How Inmates Live.

Attention space nerds! A 50 Million Light Year Structure Caught Spinning.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon