Can A.I. Pass The Turing Test?

Alan Turing does not get the accolades he deserves in this golden age of technology.

Newton, and Einstein are global icons, but Turing remains in the dust.

Turing saved an estimated 11 million lives and shaved off at least two years off WWII after breaking Germany's Enigma machine.

He helped create computer language with 0 and 1's...

Britain should be publicly shamed every day over letting Turing be prosecuted and eventually commit suicide because he was gay.

The British government refused to protect him by using their Official Secrets Acts and left him to die.

Open thread.