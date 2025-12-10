Can A.I. Pass The Turing Test?

Turing is one of the greatest geniuses of all time.
By John AmatoDecember 10, 2025

Alan Turing does not get the accolades he deserves in this golden age of technology.

Newton, and Einstein are global icons, but Turing remains in the dust.

Turing saved an estimated 11 million lives and shaved off at least two years off WWII after breaking Germany's Enigma machine.

He helped create computer language with 0 and 1's...

Britain should be publicly shamed every day over letting Turing be prosecuted and eventually commit suicide because he was gay.

The British government refused to protect him by using their Official Secrets Acts and left him to die.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon