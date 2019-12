Wishing everyone in the music club a happy holiday. Hope you got to spend Christmas Day with ones you love and now are having a chance to play with gifts or maybe just relax after all the hustle-n-bustle.

For the latter, Kenny Burrell's 1966 take on the Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane classic "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", assists fine in such mood elevating.

What are you listening to tonight?