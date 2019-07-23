Jim Bakker Warns Christian Leaders, Politicians 'Will Be Murdered' If Trump Loses

Jim Bakker, who is now an End Times prepper, warned on his television program yesterday that if Trump is not re-elected, Christian leaders and politicians will be murdered in the streets. Via Right Wing Watch:

“How come [Trump] was elected?” Bakker asked. “Because God’s people voted and the world knows it, the enemies of the gospel know it.”

“I’m going to say something I probably shouldn’t say,” he added. “What’s coming next, if we keep losing, you’re going to see the leaders of the church and the leaders of the gospel and the political conservative leaders that are powerful, you are going to see them suddenly die, suddenly killed—suddenly as they were driving, suddenly as they were in a boat, suddenly in an airplane—you’re going to see it one after another.”

“God spoke this to me years ago what would happen near the end and I believe we’re in that time,” Bakker warned. “This is life and death. This is the hatred of murder is in the country.”