Old Fraud Jim Bakker Claims Trump Opponents To 'Assassinate' Christian Leaders

You opportunistic old coot. You're a convicted felon who will say anything, no matter how inflammatory, to keep the shekels pouring in, won't you? Via Right Wing Watch:

“Do you people understand what you’re facing today?” Bakker asked. “You don’t understand, but the biggest division in the United States of America is built on the Bible. Those who are against what God says in his word are fighting those who study the word and believe in the word.”

“I’m going to tell you something and I probably shouldn’t, but I’ve known this for quite a while,” he continued. “They’re going to be assassinating preachers of the Gospel soon. They are so angry. They want what they want. That’s why they’re mad at Trump. You don’t get it. You really don’t get it, why they’re mad at Trump. They’re mad at Trump because he’s like taking candy from a baby. They’re crying, they want what they want and they want it now and they want it forever and they’ve taken over America, basically.”

“This is the supernatural events of the Last Days,” Bakker declared. “They’re now! And the church has to wake up, the people need to wake up. God spoke to me before this election that this election was life and death.”