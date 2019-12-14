Winter Donation Drive

Jim Bakker Threatens 'An Explosion' If Trump Impeached

Disgraced end-timer and evangelical "pastor" Jim Bakker showed his ignorance and his devotion to the Trump cult on his Friday broadcast.
By Karoli Kuns

Jim Bakker was in fine fettle over the inevitability of a Trump impeachment Friday, showing his ignorance and his devotion to God Trump on his Friday show, according to Right Wing Watch.

In his ignorance (or effort to spread disinformation) Baker first aimed at the whistleblower.

“Somebody is lying,” Bakker fumed. “If they’re not lying, they’re somebody stupid. You can’t try to impeach a president on the word of somebody you don’t know who it is.”

Did no one inform Jim Bakker that every major point in the whistleblower's complaint has been confirmed by direct testimony by actual witnesses to the event? Someone is lying, for sure, and his name is Jim Bakker.

After ranting that an act defined in the text of the U.S. Constitution is itself unconstitutional, because he apparently needed to lie some more, Bakker turned to threats.

“There is going to be an explosion if you don’t stop it,” he warned. “People are not going to tolerate it anymore … I wouldn’t even be surprised if you don’t see quiet old ladies, like some of you sitting here, marching in the streets because America is not even going to be worth living in in another year or two, the way we’re going if we’re not careful. We can’t let people take over who hate God.”

You want to see people in the streets? Just wait until the night before the impeachment vote, Jim. See ya there.

(For those who don't remember who Jim Bakker is, this will refresh your memory...felon, evangelical, embezzler)


