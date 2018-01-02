Michele Bachmann: God Will Tell Her If She Should Run For Al Franken's Seat

Former Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann told the disgraced end-times wacko prophet, Jim Bakker that she's leaving it up to God, if she should run for Al Franken's Senate seat.

Right Wing Watch caught this from last week.

On last Wednesday’s show, Bachmann said that she has “had people contact me and urge me to run for that Senate seat” and that she is asking God if doing so in His will for her.Bachmann said that she would be willing to run in order to take godly principles into the Senate but is concerned that she will be unfairly attacked by Washington insiders because “the swamp is so toxic.” “I trust in a big God,” Bachmann said, asserting that she “was supposed to run for president” in 2012 in order to make the the repeal of Obamacare the central issue of the Republican platform. “I feel like I was wildly successful … I didn’t win, but I moved the debate. So I didn’t shed a tear when I left the contest because I felt like, you know, I fulfilled the calling that God gave me.” “So the question is am I being called to do this now?” she added. “I don’t know.”

There are many people in this country who have faith in a higher power that helps guide their lives, but when it comes out of the mouths of known hucksters like Bachmann and Bakker, it's empty and conniving.

After hearing from the multitude of Christian conservative frauds and phonies that supported Roy Moore's horrific Senate campaign and validated pedophilia in the process, it's intolerable to hear wingnut pols use religion as their shield and club in their efforts to enrich themselves.

Bakker then weighed on on the nastiness in politics right now saying, "right now, they want to kill the president of the United States and if they could put a contract [out on Donald Trump]—which they probably already have—they would do so.”

It seems if you're a Christian conservative commentator, no matter if you're convicted of multiple crimes, including ripping off your followers for millions of dollars and are named in rape allegations, there's always plenty of air-space left for them to prophesize on and continue to suck money from the masses.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Instead of shunning these despicable frauds, shills like Michelle Bachmann help normalize and rehabilitate them all because they spout off about God and religion and hate the left.

That's their real function anyway.

It's not about saving souls, it's about hating liberals so much that you'd vote for a pedophile instead of a Democrat.

michele bachmann: god, should i run again?



god: yes



michele: really?



god: oh sure (puts hand over phone to muffle laughter)



st. peter: you're so bad — Charles Ryder (@CapnRyder) January 2, 2018