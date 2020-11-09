Michele Bachmann Prays On Her Cellphone Camera For Election Reversal

We've got freedom of religion in the US, so let's not criticize anyone praying for the leading of a Higher Power in these perilous times.

Except for Michele Bachmann, crazypants ex-Congresswoman from Minnesota, pretending she can reverse the results of this election and launch herself into relevancy with a prayer into her cellphone camera.

It's crazy how many people record themselves praying. Pretty sure the Bible literally says to do the opposite. — Melvin Kim (@Meljkim) November 9, 2020

If she's so motivated by the spirit, why's she having to read this? — Keltia Breton (@KeltiaB) November 9, 2020

Is this the same Michelle Bachmann who "retired" from Congress during an ongoing campaign finance investigation against her? — Dr. Johnny Bananas 🍌 (@tevetorbes) November 9, 2020

Never forget the first and in my opinion best "Bad Lip Reading" was Michele Bachmann NINE years ago. And yes, this audio makes as much sense as her smashing clay jars "prayer." Amen!