Jim Bakker Guest Warns Covid Tests A Plan To Create Zombie Apocalypse

Steve Quayle, a talk radio host, explains it all.
By Susie Madrak

Via Right Wing Watch, Jim Bakker is so desperate for ratings, he brought on right-wing conspiracy theorist Steve Quayle warning about aliens, demons, trans-dimensional beings, and “diseases that are designed to initiate cannibalism in human beings” and turn them into literal zombies.

Hard to follow, but Quayle seems to be suggesting that nasal tests for COVID-19 are using DNA samples to create targeted biological weapons that will turn everyone it does not kill into flesh-eating zombies.

“Zombies that are on the Earth are a disease like any other disease that affects people, and they become like zombies. Is that right?” Bakker asked.

“That’s only part of the story,” Quayle replied. “Zombies also have the evil spiritual entity known as demon possession.”

“The best way to explain zombies’ blood lust is this: the appetite of demons expressed through humans,” Quayle continued. “It should be astonishing to people that the richest people in the world—not all of them but some of them—are into occult ceremonies where they have to drink blood that’s extracted from a tortured child. Now that’s sick, but that’s the appetite of demons expressed through humans.”

“They can induce zombieism, at least the appetite for human flesh,” he added. “If this is all wild stuff, why does the military have a manual about it? Why does the CDC even have anything on their [website]? Remember, the Center for Disease Control—or Creation, I call it, that’s my opinion. The whole subject of zombies could be just boiled down at one end to a genetically modified human that is no longer human on the level that you and I or a living being is. Then that corpse, that walking—animated, there’s a better word, it’s not living—an animated corpse is possessed by a demonic entity. That demonic entity has knowledge, it has sentience, it has—how do I say this?—there’s a purpose to do nothing else but to destroy.”

I actually feel bad for the viewers who are gullible enough to believe this -- and then send Bakker money. This isn't a religious show, it's a carnival sideshow.

