Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Devin Nunes Says Homeless People Are The 'Zombie Apocalypse': 'We Let Our Criminals Out'

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) suggested on Sunday that homeless people are the "zombie apocalypse" even though they have not seen large numbers of infections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By David

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) suggested on Sunday that homeless people are the "zombie apocalypse" even though they have not seen large numbers of infections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The situation out here in California with the homeless population is quite dire and that was before the coronavirus," Nunes explained to Fox News. "It's almost like zombie apocalypse. You've seen the pictures."

"I've got several thousand just in my district," he continued. "It's largely due because we let our criminals out. We pass laws that let multiple convicted drug abusers out. Now unfortunately, a lot of these people -- I call it zombie apocalypse because a lot of these people have done drugs for a long period of time. You know, they're just not well."

According to Nunes, "one of the advantages" of the homeless population is that they live outside where it's more difficult to become infected by COVID-19.

"One of the positive things in all this is if you're outside in the outdoors, you're social distancing, we haven't seen it run through homeless population," he explained. "At least, that we know of yet."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.